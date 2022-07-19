Youth dies after car ploughs into trench

Latest update July 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2022 News
– sixteen-year-old escapes unhurt
Kaieteur News – Nicklous Lorenzo Hendricks, a twenty-five-year-old man from Charity Extension Scheme, died during the wee hours of Monday morning during an accident on the Devonshire Castle Public Road.
Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the incident occurred at around 00:40 hrs at Devonshire Castle, on the Essequibo Coast. Reports are that at the time of the accident, Hendricks was the driver behind the wheels of motorcar PFF 8892. A sixteen-year-old student of the Charity Secondary School was also an occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident.
This publication was told that the duo was returning home from a birthday party; heading north along the Devonshire Castle Public Road at a fast rate of speed. Police said that while negotiating a turn, the driver lost control and ended up in a nearby trench located on the side of road. Hendricks was picked up by a public-spirited person in an unconscious state and transported to Suddie Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor. The doctor pronounced him dead on arrival. The teenager on the other hand, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the Suddie Hospital and sent away. It is not clear if the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, but investigations are in progress.
Jul 19, 2022– We are focusing on building all our talent – Minister Ramson By Zaheer Mohamed The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) annual Swim camp commenced...
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – A man spent 15 years (a year is nine months in the procedural make-up of the prison system) on remand... more
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali made a diplomatic blunder when he offered to establish a Saudi Arabian desk in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]