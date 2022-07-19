Youth dies after car ploughs into trench

– sixteen-year-old escapes unhurt

Kaieteur News – Nicklous Lorenzo Hendricks, a twenty-five-year-old man from Charity Extension Scheme, died during the wee hours of Monday morning during an accident on the Devonshire Castle Public Road.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the incident occurred at around 00:40 hrs at Devonshire Castle, on the Essequibo Coast. Reports are that at the time of the accident, Hendricks was the driver behind the wheels of motorcar PFF 8892. A sixteen-year-old student of the Charity Secondary School was also an occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

This publication was told that the duo was returning home from a birthday party; heading north along the Devonshire Castle Public Road at a fast rate of speed. Police said that while negotiating a turn, the driver lost control and ended up in a nearby trench located on the side of road. Hendricks was picked up by a public-spirited person in an unconscious state and transported to Suddie Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor. The doctor pronounced him dead on arrival. The teenager on the other hand, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the Suddie Hospital and sent away. It is not clear if the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, but investigations are in progress.