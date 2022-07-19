VP Boys claim two championships in one day

VP Boys claimed two trophies in one day after beating Young Warriors on both occasions last Saturday at Andrew McCandless Park, Brampton as the curtains came down in the 10-10 and Rapid 100-ball competitions under the auspices of the Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL).

VP Boys first dethroned Young Warriors in the 10-overs affair by a comfortable eight-wicket margin and then kept them by four runs in the next engagement.

In the 10-10 clash, Young Warriors took first strike and made 108-6, while VP Boys safely and gleefully reached 113-2 in the penultimate over. Opener and Canada-based Guyanese Riaz Kadir led the way with 53 while another Guyanese-born Sharaz Hamid contributed a measurable 35. The right-handed Kadir hit four sixes and five fours for VP Boys. When Young Warriors batted, opening batsman Satrohan Doodnauth made 45 laced with three sixes and five fours. Rakesh Gobardhan and Randalph Persaud grabbed 2-14 and 2-23 respectively.

In the Rapid 100-ball fixture, VP Boys batted first on this occasion and galloped to the 100 in 51 balls while Young Warriors left agonisingly short of four runs when the 51 deliveries used up.

Skipper and Berbician Rawle Scott led the way for VP Boys with an entertaining, unbeaten 56 which counted seven massive sixes.

In Young Warriors’ innings, Brandon Persaud offered a fight with 20 not out.

Meanwhile, president of the League, Patrick Singh, who hailed from Wakenaam, congratulated both teams for reaching the finals and thanked the sponsors for their continued support to softball cricket. Some of the sponsors were Adana Homes, Fence Masters Constructions, Arisha Kitchen, Andy Building Services and Mortgage Squad.

Both sides received trophies, medals and cash incentives. The presentation was ceremoniously after the games at the same facility.