Training commences for Census 2022 Area Coordinators

Kaieteur News – The Bureau of Statistics on Monday commenced a two-week training programme for 54 persons from across all regions of Guyana, who will function as Area Coordinators during the upcoming 2022 Population and Housing Census.

Following their training, these temporary staff, with the supervision of Bureau personnel, will return to their respective regions to train the supervisors for the national exercise, the Stats Bureau said in a release. A training of trainers approach will be utilised, with the supervisors then being integrally involved in the training of enumerators.

Even as the training of Area Coordinators is underway at the Bureau’s Head office in Georgetown, the screening of applicants from across all regions for the supervisor and enumerator positions is ongoing.

Chief Statistician, Errol La Cruz in his address to the Area Coordinators, stressed the important role that they will play in ensuring the success of the exercise, which is being planned for commencement in mid-September. He explained that the Census, Guyana’s largest data collection exercise, provides not only an accurate count of the population, but also other critical information on its demographics, including gender, age structure, educational attainment and fertility. This information is in high demand by a range of persons, including policy makers, private sector and students. National Census is conducted every 10 years. Guyana last Census was conducted in 2012.

Guyana’s population count in 2012 stood at 746,955, a decline from the previous census in 2002 which saw a count of 751,223. According to the Chief Statistician, having an accurate count is essential, since this baseline data will be utilised over the next 10 years. He added that in a world that is becoming more data-conscious, the importance of this data is increasing and its use will expand in the months and years to come. He encouraged the Area Coordinators to ensure that the Census Personnel under their supervision understand the importance of the Census and the value of the data, which it will produce.