Silvertown All Stars halt Milerock in Osmond Cummings Memorial football clashes

Silvertown All Stars celebrated the memory of former Botafago player and founder Osmond Cummings last Sunday when they won both matches against Milerock FC at the Silvertown ground in Wismar.

Coming home for the clash was United States-based former national striker Nigel ‘Mice’ Cummings, who in collaboration with the Silvertown All Stars Club hosted the annual matches in memory of his deceased brother who was a resident of Silvertown.

Silvertown defended home turf and won the Under13 game versus Milerock 2-0 and won the second at the Under17 age category 3-1 in front of a lively crowd.

Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, presented the winning trophy to the captain of the Under17 Silvertown All Stars side, Samuel Gilkes, while Member of Parliament Jermaine Figuiera was instrumental in donating soccer boots to the players of both teams.

Former national forward Rupert Charter was among those helping with the presentation and Slivertown All Star Sports Club president Patrick ‘Zar’ Caesar was satisfied with the showing of his players which is a good sign for the future of the Silvertown based club.