Silvertown All Stars halt Milerock in Osmond Cummings Memorial football clashes

Latest update July 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2022 Sports
Silvertown All Stars celebrated the memory of former Botafago player and founder Osmond Cummings last Sunday when they won both matches against Milerock FC at the Silvertown ground in Wismar.
Coming home for the clash was United States-based former national striker Nigel ‘Mice’ Cummings, who in collaboration with the Silvertown All Stars Club hosted the annual matches in memory of his deceased brother who was a resident of Silvertown.
Silvertown defended home turf and won the Under13 game versus Milerock 2-0 and won the second at the Under17 age category 3-1 in front of a lively crowd.
Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, presented the winning trophy to the captain of the Under17 Silvertown All Stars side, Samuel Gilkes, while Member of Parliament Jermaine Figuiera was instrumental in donating soccer boots to the players of both teams.
Former national forward Rupert Charter was among those helping with the presentation and Slivertown All Star Sports Club president Patrick ‘Zar’ Caesar was satisfied with the showing of his players which is a good sign for the future of the Silvertown based club.
Jul 19, 2022– We are focusing on building all our talent – Minister Ramson By Zaheer Mohamed The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) annual Swim camp commenced...
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – A man spent 15 years (a year is nine months in the procedural make-up of the prison system) on remand... more
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali made a diplomatic blunder when he offered to establish a Saudi Arabian desk in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]