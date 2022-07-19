Latest update July 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Silvertown All Stars halt Milerock in Osmond Cummings Memorial football clashes

Jul 19, 2022 Sports

Silvertown All Stars celebrated the memory of former Botafago player and founder Osmond Cummings last Sunday when they won both matches against Milerock FC at the Silvertown ground in Wismar.

Football presentation, from left, Silvertown All Stars President Patrick Caesar, Samuel Gilkes U17 Silvertown All Stars captain, Aubrey Norton, Rupert Charter and Nigel Cummings.

Coming home for the clash was United States-based former national striker Nigel ‘Mice’ Cummings, who in collaboration with the Silvertown All Stars Club hosted the annual matches in memory of his deceased brother who was a resident of Silvertown.

Silvertown defended home turf and won the Under13 game versus Milerock 2-0 and won the second at the Under17 age category 3-1 in front of a lively crowd.

Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, presented the winning trophy to the captain of the Under17 Silvertown All Stars side, Samuel Gilkes, while Member of Parliament Jermaine Figuiera was instrumental in donating soccer boots to the players of both teams.

Former national forward Rupert Charter was among those helping with the presentation and Slivertown All Star Sports Club president Patrick ‘Zar’ Caesar was satisfied with the showing of his players which is a good sign for the future of the Silvertown based club.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

MCYS/NSC swim camp commences

MCYS/NSC swim camp commences

Jul 19, 2022

– We are focusing on building all our talent – Minister Ramson  By Zaheer Mohamed The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) annual Swim camp commenced...
Read More
VP Boys claim two championships in one day

VP Boys claim two championships in one day

Jul 19, 2022

Tickets going on sale for Hero CPL group games in Guyana

Tickets going on sale for Hero CPL group games in...

Jul 19, 2022

Silvertown All Stars halt Milerock in Osmond Cummings Memorial football clashes

Silvertown All Stars halt Milerock in Osmond...

Jul 19, 2022

Minister Ramson opens MSC Cricket Academy

Minister Ramson opens MSC Cricket Academy

Jul 19, 2022

Gold is Money, Strikers and Providence SC chalk wins

Gold is Money, Strikers and Providence SC chalk...

Jul 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]