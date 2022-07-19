Region 4 woman is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported that a 59-year-old woman from Region Four, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,267.

The Ministry via its daily dashboard reported that from 299 COVID-19 tests conducted, health authorities within the last 24-hour period recorded 59 new cases across the country.

The 59 cases are that of 19 men and 40 women. The dashboard also reveals that three patients are still in the COVID-19 ICU, 38 persons are in institutional isolation, 978 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally. Additionally, a total of 23 persons have recovered within the last 24 hours.