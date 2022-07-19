MCYS/NSC swim camp commences

– We are focusing on building all our talent – Minister Ramson

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) annual Swim camp commenced yesterday with a record 1500 participants.

The camp will see persons from six to 18 years being given lessons in swimming at the National Aquatic Center (NAC) and Colgrain pool in Georgetown.

Sessions will also be held in Linden, from July 19 to August 10 and in Berbice from July 19 to August 5.

The programme is geared to prepare swimmers for national competitions and to teach swimming as a life skill.

Speaking at the launching ceremony yesterday at the NAC, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr., said he was pleased to see so many participants at the programme which is an indication of a commitment they have made to sport, stating that this is a vision of his Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali, where they are focusing on building the ‘One Guyana’ family and talent.

“We are focusing on building all our talent where we can take it to the highest possible level. But we are doing it in a partnership with the sports associations, families, communities and all those who are interested in taking our country forward,” he added.

Ramson stated that this is another example of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission (NSC) and Government of Guyana honoring all of its commitments that ‘we are making to you.’ “For us to be able to move our country forward it has to be done in partnership so that you can benefit from the programmes. Swimming was also a vision that was implemented by our previous president Dr. Jagdeo and we are now getting the opportunity to harness the potential of these facilities by the implementation of these programmes which President Ali is very committed to seeing all of our people develop across the board,” he posited.

Ramson Jr., noted that the programme is designed to benefit all and that parents must take that extra interest in their children. He indicated that that the ministry will be doing programmes for many areas and added that a cultural programme will be launched shortly for the first time across the country.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle urged the coaches to let safety be their priority and touched on the significance of the event. “This is a historic day not only because of the number of participants, but because of the level of organisation, and the way we have continued to listen to associations is a microcosm of the how the Government of the Guyana is working towards the development of sport,” he stated. Ninvalle said they have never before had such a large number of participants in any of their programmes and applauded Minister Ramson for his astute leadership.

NSC Commissioner Cristy Campbell said the increased numbers shows the importance of the programme and commended the parents.

President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association Dwayne Scott expressed gratitude to the Ministry for fully funding the programme which is also designed to unearth talent.