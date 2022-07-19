Women nah need man!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Times changing! All ah dem men wah feel dat women need dem, better think again. Women becoming more independent.

Lang ago, if yuh was a certain age and nah get children or gat a fellow, dem neighbours use to talk yuh name behind yuh back. Dem does call yuh old maid and claim how yuh more barren dan de Sahara Desert. Dem does seh how yuh get leff pon de shelf.

Dese days some women like get leff pon de shelf. Nuff ah dem women had bad experience with men. Dem feel is better fuh be single dan fuh deh with a man wah raising yuh blood pressure, and, worse yet, raising he hand pon yuh.

Dem men come and use dem, and only giving dem headache and heartbreak. Dem women decide dat is best to be alone dan get tie down with wan ungrateful and dishonest partner.

Nuff women nowadays dem is professionals. Dem earning dem own money. And in some cases, dem mekkin mo money dan some man. So dem nah need man fuh money.

Dem nah need man also fuh carry dem out. Dem girls coming together after wuk and dem going to dem bars and dem buying dem own drinks and enjoying demselves. Dem going out at nights to dinner and dem paying fuh dem own food. And dem dancing with one another and having a good time. Dem nah need man fuh dance with dem.

Thanks to GRA, dem can go home after de party and have a nice experience… without a man.

Talk half. Leff half.