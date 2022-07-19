Latest update July 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Ganja, cocaine found at Pouderoyen

Jul 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police on the West Demerara on Sunday found cocaine and marijuana in an abandoned yard at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The raid on the property occurred between 12:45-13:14hrs. In a press release, police said investigations thus far revealed that an intelligence-led operation was carried out by ranks. Upon conducting searches, a transparent plastic bag containing a rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine, along with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspect to be cannabis were found underneath some wood in the abandoned yard. As such, the plastic bag with its contents was taken to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 23 grams while the suspected cocaine amounted to 9 grams. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in another operation, police said three Honda motorcycles and a quantity of suspected cannabis were confiscated following a raid at a suspected ‘fowl-fighting-ring’ at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo. The raid was led by two Assistant Superintendents, as well as a Detective Sergeant, along with other ranks who converged on the location where several persons were searched and a number of scissors were found. The suspected cannabis, which was found in four transparent Ziploc bags on the ground, amounted to 12 grams when weighed.  There were no reported incidents during the raid.

