Cop sues Harry Gill for videotaping him sleeping

– seeks over $5M in damages

Kaieteur News – Kelon Gilbert, a member of the Guyana Police Force has filed a lawsuit against Harry Gill, Advisor to the Minister of Home Affairs, for videotaping him while he was sleeping on duty.

In court documents seen by Kaieteur News, Gilbert is demanding a public apology from the former Parliamentarian and is claiming in excess of $5M in damages for emotional distress, videotaping him without permission and disseminating same without his consent. The policeman had previously in a lawyer’s letter demanded a public apology and compensation from Gill. He had warned that if Gill failed to comply by a May 28 deadline, then he would move ahead and file legal proceedings against him.

Gill on April 20 had caught the lawman who was protecting his home, sleeping on duty and decided the videotape him. Gill then disseminated the video and it went viral on social media. The policeman in his defence had stated via his lawyer, Eusi Anderson that he had been working for 20 hours before falling asleep.

According to the court documents, Gilbert is claiming in excess of $1M for intentional infliction of emotional distress or alternatively, damages in excess of $1M for negligent infliction of emotional distress. He also wants the Court to order Gill to pay him $1M for recording without his permission, $1 M for recklessly or without due care aiding and abetting the public dissemination of the recording he made of him and further in excess of $I M for trespass to the body. Anderson argued that Gill’s recording of the officer amounted to emotional distress either willfully or recklessly. The lawyer said Gill knew that he lacked both consent and approval of the claimant to make the recording. Anderson said Gill recorded the policeman in an embarrassing position and that amounts to a violation of his rights.