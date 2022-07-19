Construction worker charged for fatally stabbing teen

Kaieteur News – The 23-year-old construction worker, who fatally stabbed Chrisgaichan Narine last Wednesday, was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared in court.

The defendant, Keon Carr of Lot190 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) made his first court appearance in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty where the charge was read to him.

Carr was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on July 13, at Independence Drive, La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, he murdered 19-year-old Chrisgaichan Narine called ‘Boyo’, a construction worker of Lot 137 Recht-Door-Zee, WBD.

Narine was reportedly stabbed while on his way home that day. After the charge was read to Carr, Magistrate McGusty then remanded him to prison until August 4, 2022. It was reported that on July 13, sometime around 16:30hrs, Narine and his uncle, 23-year-old Gansham Singh were riding going home on one bicycle when the suspect was coming from the opposite direction on an electric bike.

According to a police report, Singh told investigators that while in the vicinity of Third Avenue, the suspect approached them and launched his attack on his nephew. He reported that he dropped his bicycle and ran away and while he was doing so, he looked back and saw the suspect stabbing his nephew with a pair of scissors. The suspect reportedly fled the scene. Singh said he returned to assist his injured nephew. Singh said as he was about to rush his nephew to the hospital, he collapsed and died on the road. Carr was arrested, the following day at a location in Westminister.