500-acre rainforest safari, new eco resort for Linden Highway

…President Ali announces as sod turned for new hotel

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced that the Government of Guyana will be placing heavy emphasis on the tourism industry, as the country moves towards the development of its infrastructure, especially with 2,000 new hotel rooms slated to be completed by 2025.

Among the plans are a “one of a kind” rainforest safari that will be completed along the Linden Highway. The President made the announcement while delivering the feature address at the sod turning ceremony for another new hotel being developed by Pasha Global and Blue Bridge Inc. The Head of State explained, “With all these hotels, the country must be able to build an infrastructure to support the hotels not only from a corporate perspective…but from a broad mechanism, a broad platform that will support these investments.”

Against this backdrop, he revealed that plans are being discussed to develop a rainforest safari. He said, “You go to the US, they have Disney World; you go to I think Singapore, they have the night safari; you go to the Middle East, they have the day safari. What we want to create, we already have some of the giants of the world here; we want to look at 500 acres of land in its natural environment along the Linden Soesdyke Highway to create a one of a kind rainforest safari. It will be the first in this region.”

The President is confident that this initiative will drive a demand for tourists to visit Guyana, but his vision does not end there. In fact, he told the gathering that the government is also presently pursuing investors to develop a world-class eco-resort. This facility, he said, would give patrons the right balance of sun, sand and sea.

According to him, “This eco-resort would be linked to the sun, sand and sea. That is why we are building strong partnership with Barbados.” He reasoned, “If you have a family of 10, seven might want to go to an eco-resort but three might want to go on the beach. We have to be able to have a product that delivers to a wide section of the market and that is what we are working on.”

The President explained that a few investors have already expressed interest in this regard. Also on the cards to boost the country’s tourism sector, Ali said potential already exists in Guyana for Wellness Centers to help persons detoxify, lose weight and enjoy a natural environment. Additionally, he boasted that the government’s plan is to position Guyana as a regional hub for health and education. “More people coming in, require more services. When there is greater demand for services, then facilities like these get a direct support mechanism,” he pointed out.

Sod turning

Blue Bridge Inc. and Pasha Global will be constructing a 250 rooms five star hotel at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. The sod was turned yesterday for the US$45 million investment that aims to produce the first 150 rooms by 2024, while the overall completion is slated for 2025.

During the simple ceremony, Project Director, Blue Bridge Inc. Lalit Sharma and the Assets Director for the company, Sanket Balgi noted that the hotel would create about 800 jobs for locals. The investors lauded the government for having a supportive environment for business development while reporting a smooth, hassle free process with the respective agencies such as the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In the project summary for the new hotel that was submitted to the EPA, it was noted that key features will include a swimming pool, locker rooms, gymnasium, health spa, business centre, kid’s room, entertainment arena, car parking, guest transport cars, guest laundry services, concierge services and a guest loyalty programme.

Also present at the event were the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Waldrond, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), Peter Ramsaroop and other members of the business community.