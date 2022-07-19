3t EnerMech to exclusively provide ECITB training in Angola and Guyana

Kaieteur News – 3t EnerMech has signed a four-year exclusivity agreement with the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) to become the sole provider of its licensed training in Angola and Guyana.

The strategic alliance between 3t Energy Group and EnerMech will deliver unique ECITB accredited skills programmes through its learning solutions in each region. The agreement with the global arm of the UK-based skills organisation is set until 2026, with an aim to expand its offering within Guyana and Angola through the collaboration with 3t EnerMech.

According to a press release, 3tEnerMech said working with almost 200 licensed training providers in more than 25 countries, the ECITB delivers training and qualifications in skills for the engineering construction industry that are recognised worldwide. In February this year, 3t EnerMech announced its venture with Orinduik Development Incorporated Training Centre to develop Guyana’s first oil and gas training facility – following more than (USD) $20 million of investment.

Delivering training in-country to support the region’s growing oil and gas industry, the centre will become the first and only ECITB internationally accredited training provider in Guyana. The 3t EnerMech alliance opened its first dedicated training facility in Angola’s industrial hub of Luanda last year. Since its launch, 3t EnerMech has secured several contracts delivering its in-country service training to Angolan nationals and will now exclusively offer ECITB courses such as its mechanical joint integrity and confined space range to support and up-skill the region’s workforce.

Paul Attrill, Vice President of Sales at 3t EnerMech commented on the agreement: “Building safer, smarter and sustainable workforces is key to increasing the future prosperity of industries around the globe. This agreement will play a significant role in this. By delivering the ECITB’s products in Angola and Guyana, we can empower workers by giving them accredited training and tools for their role. “The ECITB’s standards and procedures are world-class, and we are proud to be the only organisation to be able to deliver these in our training centres for the next four years and grow what we offer across the globe.”

3t EnerMech offers its globally recognised, quality assured training capability, along-side fully customisable learning solutions that draw on a range of software and technology tools including simulation, e-learning, VR-learning, R3 spaced-repetition learning and augmented reality. 3t EnerMech is a joint venture combining the expertise of integrated solutions specialist provider EnerMech and 3t Energy Group, which owns leading energy sector training organisations 3t Transform, Drilling Systems and AIS Survivex. The alliance delivers world-leading training and competency solutions encompassing a blend of traditional training, digital learning technologies and training compliance management platforms.