The tangled web worsening

Dear Editor,

Even with all the video and other evidence available following the brouhaha in Parliament with the blatant removal of the mace, the opposition remains adamant and steadfast in its position – it wasn’t us. This stance can be likened to and is similar to the 2020 Elections aftermath which was witnessed and the attempts to steal democracy with all the evidence and still they persist—we won and the elections were rigged by then opposition.

The tangled web being weaved just keeps getting worse.

Shamshun Mohamed