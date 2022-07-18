The AFC: The dead meat exclamation

Kaieteur News – In a forthcoming article on the latest book on Walter Rodney by a White South African scholar, Guyanese will be sad to hear what the author has to say about the surviving intimate revolutionary comrades of Rodney. I bought the book on Amazon. It came in last Saturday, and I am about to complete it.

When I read the condemnation of Drs. Rupert Roopnaraine and Clive Thomas on page 331, my mind went immediately to the decision by the AFC to pull out of the alliance it formed with the PNC in 2015. I thought of how self-destructive some of our politicians are and how stupid some of our scholars are who keep laying political intransigence at the feet of the PNC and PPP.

I saw an interview Clive Thomas did with David Hinds in which he acknowledged that he is part of the WPA. When he uttered those words, I thought of what he thought of the existence of the WPA. It simply does not exist. What the AFC hopes to achieve by finally dissolving its marriage with the PNC come December, 2022, is simple to understand – it thinks, the way Clive Thomas does about the WPA, that the AFC is alive.

The exclamation by Khemraj Ramjattan that should the AFC join with anyone of the two big parties, it will become dead meat has now taken its place in the history of political jargon of Guyana. Long, long from now, journalists, academics and politicians will use the lingo because it has such a potent symbolism.

The AFC became dead meat when it joined with the PNC in 2015. In December 2022, when it will leave the arrangement with the PNC, the meat would be in an advanced stage of decomposition. How could such a condition be saved from final decay?

It is not that the AFC sought to prevent the decay after it lost state power in August 2020, it continued on its destructive trajectory, saying and doing nothing to reverse the rotting process. In September 2020, PNC leaders used instigating language and created violent mayhem against Indians in Region Five. It was violence against a set of Guyanese citizens who once admired the AFC and whose gravitation to the AFC caused the electoral defeat of the PPP in 2011 and 2015.

The AFC did nothing in September 2020 to distance itself from the PNC. Why is it doing so two years after? The political bankruptcy of the AFC’s leadership is so large that it is more enormous than an aircraft carrier. It was more strategic in September 2020 to distance itself from the PNC given what those leaders said to PNC supporters in Region Five. That could have reversed the rotting process.

It is commonsense in politics that you plan each day, without exception to show the citizenry that you have either redeemed yourself or you are doing things to erase the concatenation of mistakes made in the past. The AFC continues to behave like politicians who do not have redeeming qualities. And people know this and cannot be fooled.

Here is a potent example. Just days before its congress last month, the online publication I-news, noted that AFC will discuss the idea of leaving the coalition with the PNC. Its then, General-Secretary, David Patterson, issued a disclaimer. He denied in an interview with I-News that AFC was considering the dissolution of the coalition.

Yet less than a month after its congress, the AFC has made the decision to leave the arrangement with the PNC. Please see my column of Thursday, June 9, 2022 titled, “Michael Carrington does not agree with David Patterson”. Any fool would know if less than one month after Patterson’s disclaimer, the AFC announced it is walking away from the PNC then the thought of doing so was being contemplated.

The reason why I mentioned the book on Walter Rodney in the opening lines of this column is to reinforce the point that we have politicians in this country whose deceiving schemes are more devious than the leaders in the PPP and PNC. And these people in other parties think that the Guyanese people are stupid to think that they come across as credible.

Which Guyanese thinks that the WPA is alive? Which Guyanese thinks that the AFC is alive? Of course, you cannot stop politicians from trying to deceive the electorate to gain traction. That is their right. Jaded, faded, politicians have a right to shout from the rooftop that they are the best thing in town. We in the media and academia have a right to expose them as morons.

