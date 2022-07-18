Rockaway Group of Companies supports Wakenaam youth cricketer

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies has continued to play a vital role in the development of sports locally.

Recently, CEO of the entity, Hafeez Ali presented cricket equipment to 16 year old Shahid Mohamed of Wakenaam.

Ali urged the youngster to work hard on his game and reminded that discipline plays an important role in the development of a cricketer.

Ali has also supported several cricket clubs and players and only recently he presented a quantity of uniforms to the Guyana Police Force football club.

Mohamed expressed gratitude for the assistance.

Mohamed along a with some other youth cricketers from Wakenaam has registered to attend the Malteenoes Sports Club cricket camp from Monday.