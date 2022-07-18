National Under17 team depart in quest for first Regional title at this level

– Captain Mohabir confident of returning home with trophy

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Under17 team departed Guyana for Trinidad and Tobago yesterday for the Regional Under17 tournament set to begin tomorrow, July 19. The national team, which sets out to be the first team to win the Regional Under17 title will be led by Alvin Mohabir.

Mohabir led Demerara to the GCB Under17 Inter-County title two weeks ago when they went undefeated in the 50 overs tournament where he was also the leading wicket taker. The squad also includes talented and experience batsman Mavindra Dindyal, who is expected to lead the batting along with Jonathan Van Lange who recorded the only century in this year’s Inter- County.

Guyana will face Barbados in their opening match at the National Cricket Center, Couva tomorrow, July 19, then play host Trinidad and Tobago in the second round at Powergen on July 21. Jamaica and Leeward Islands are the third and fourth round matches at Inshan Ali Park and Gilbert Park on July 23 and 25 respectively. Guyana will then take on Windward Islands also at Gilbert Park in the final match on July 27 before returning home on July 28.

Guyana has never won the Regional Under17 Tournament. The GCB wishes them well and encourages them to believe in themselves and their ability as they seek to make history.