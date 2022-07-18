Guyanese flock Housing Ministry on Sunday to sign “sales agreement”

Latest update July 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – While the rest of the city looked like ghost town, in front the Ministry Of Housing’s Office on Brickdam was the scene of scores of Guyanese waiting to uplift their letters for house lot allocations and sign their sales agreement so that their land titles can be processed.
Kaieteur News was taken aback at how crowded the area was, especially on a Sunday when the majority of Guyanese would attend church and remain indoors for the rest of the day. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said that his ministry had been working overtime for a while now. “We have an impatient population”, he related, while adding that there are lots of persons with outstanding processes before becoming official land owners. Some of these processes, he further explained, have been outstanding since his government took office and he assured that his ministry will do its best to get them completed as soon as possible, even it means working on Sundays.
