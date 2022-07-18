Latest update July 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese flock Housing Ministry on Sunday to sign “sales agreement”

Jul 18, 2022 News

The scene at the Housing Ministry’s Brickdam office on Sunday

Kaieteur News – While the rest of the city looked like ghost town, in front the Ministry Of Housing’s Office on Brickdam was the scene of scores of Guyanese waiting to uplift their letters for house lot allocations and sign their sales agreement so that their land titles can be processed.

Kaieteur News was taken aback at how crowded the area was, especially on a Sunday when the majority of Guyanese would attend church and remain indoors for the rest of the day. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said that his ministry had been working overtime for a while now. “We have an impatient population”, he related, while adding that there are lots of persons with outstanding processes before becoming official land owners. Some of these processes, he further explained, have been outstanding since his government took office and he assured that his ministry will do its best to get them completed as soon as possible, even it means working on Sundays.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Golden Grove, Dolphin secure semi berths

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Golden Grove,...

Jul 18, 2022

Kaieteur News – After a day of tame Football, Golden Grove and Dolphin secured their semifinal spots in the 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament with comfortable wins at the Ministry...
Read More
National Under17 team depart in quest for first Regional title at this level

National Under17 team depart in quest for first...

Jul 18, 2022

Bartica Summer Splash Regatta– Impact Boat Service Pools Tourney… Kevin ‘Star’ Singh emerges as champion

Bartica Summer Splash Regatta– Impact Boat...

Jul 18, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Wakenaam youth cricketer

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Wakenaam...

Jul 18, 2022

Executive capture Champion of Champions dominoes title

Executive capture Champion of Champions dominoes...

Jul 18, 2022

Blockbuster 36-team dominoes showdown set National Gymnasium today

Blockbuster 36-team dominoes showdown set...

Jul 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A formula for gridlock

    David Granger attempted to resolve the gridlock in the appointment of a Chancellor and Chief Justice. He caused notices to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]