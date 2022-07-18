Executive capture Champion of Champions dominoes title

Kaieteur News – Executive chalked up 78 games to win the Champion of Champions dominoes tournament which concluded recently at Transport Sports Club.

Gold is Money placed second with 75 games, while Providence Sports Club was third on 71.

Executive established an early lead as they marked 13 games in the opening round while Gold is Money made 12 and Providence SC 10. Executive managed 15 games in the second round while Providence made 13 and Gold is Money 12.

Executive held on to lead in the third sitting, marking 14 games taking their tally to 42 followed by Providence who made 16 to take their overall games to 39, while Gold is Money mustered four to take their total to 28.

Providence SC took the lead in the fourth round, scoring 13 games to amount to 52 while Executive made nine games to be on 51 and Gold is Money scored 18 taking their tally to 46.

Executive regained the lead in the fifth sitting as they took their total to 62 while Providence SC and Gold is Money were tied on 61.

Executive marked 16 games in the sixth and final round while Gold is Money made 14 and Providence scored 10.

Selwyn Prescott marked 28 games playing through and Kanhai Samaroo made 17 for the winners, while Anthony Solomon and Ganesh Sankar made 16 games each for the runner up. S. Davis made 14 and A. Madonna 13 for the third place team.

Samaroo and Prescott were the MVPS and received prizes compliments Pressy’s Gift Store.