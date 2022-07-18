Essequibo woman strangled in Mahdia – Police hunt destitute miner she provided shelter for

Kaieteur News

By Shervin Belgrave

An Essequibo woman who went missing in Mahdia, Region Eight on Tuesday July 5, 2022 was murdered in one of the most brutal fashion and as detectives try to solve the case they are being led to believe that the heinous act could have been perpetrated by a man she and her husband had accepted in their home.

The dead woman has been identified as 55-year-old Maniram Latifan who hails from Lima Dam, Essequibo, Region Two, but she was living and working in Mahdia with her husband for a number of years. On Friday last her relatives in Essequibo received graphic photos and were informed that their sister was brutally murdered but they had doubts about the news. Police have however confirmed their fears that Latifan was killed in a gruesome manner. Their investigation into the woman’s case began around 16:00hrs on July 5 last when her husband ran from their house at Salbura Backdam, Mahdia all the way to the police headquarters in the district just to report that his wife was missing.

He had gone punting for gold earlier that day at a mining ground located some 25 minutes away from their home. When he returned home he noticed something strange. There was an individual peeping from behind their camp but he paid the person no mind and carried on to enter his home. As he entered he called out for Latifan as he normally does but got no response. It was at this point that he began feeling uneasy. His uneasy feelings worsened when he ventured more into the house and found his wife’s hammock chopped down and the house ransacked. He did not proceed any further and ran to inform police. Investigators showed up at his home later that day commenced their probe. Blood stains were seen on the couple’s veranda and a short distance behind, detectives found something burning. On closer look it appeared to be a human organ. Detectives would later find out that it was actually human intestines but there was still hope because they were not sure if it belonged to the missing woman.

A day later however, the search for Latifan would come to an abrupt end when her battered remains were located. An autopsy revealed that she was killed by ligature strangulation compounded by blunt force trauma to the head. Not only was she beaten, but as she fought for her life, her killer wrapped something around her neck and squeezed it so tight until she was eventually strangled. Investigators told Kaieteur News that “some metal objects” were removed from the victim’s abdomen. Police are now trying to figure who could have murdered Latifan in such a brutal way. They believe however that it could be someone she had offered shelter to.