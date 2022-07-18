De unsinkable ship sink

Kaieteur News – Dis year is 25 years since dem bin mek de movie Titanic about de big ship wah went down. Was a big hit when it come out.

At dat time it was de highest grossing film. Is still de third highest grossing film after Avatar and Avengers: End Game. De public just love a good movie with everything in it.

Dem boys did guh and see de pirated version at Astor. Dem new cinema wah we gat now in dem shopping malls didn’t dream fuh build yet. In fact, we didn’t have dem shopping malls yet. People bin come outta de cinema crying.

But it seems like just de odder day de Titanic movie come out. Time does fly. Twenty-five years pass by like a jiffy. Dem stars of de movie carrying good age. Some ah dem showing dem years tuh.

But de movie still fresh in dem people mind. And nuff people still asking why Rose did not allow Jack to climb on top ah de door.

De last few minutes of de movie dem did not have subtitles. De director seh how it went down with de ship.

But Titanic jokes just don’t sail anymore. Dem does just sink.

From de very beginning, me grandfather warn everyone dat de ship would sink. But nobody bin listen to he.

He was a brave man, he never give up. He warn dem again and again on many occasions… Until dem kick him outta de cinema.

Talk half. Leff half.