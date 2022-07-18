Cop stoned while trying to arrest truck driver

Kaieteur News – A traffic rank attached to the Den Amstel Police Station located on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), on Saturday had to received stitches to his right eye after being stoned by a suspect he had followed home.

The wounded cop was identified as Lance Corporal Edmondson and he received a brick to his eye allegedly from a canter driver, Daniel Singh better known as “Anand”. Edmondson was reportedly wounded by the suspect around 18:15hrs at Anna Catherina, WCD.

Edmondson told investigators that he was on traffic duty along the Anna Catherina Public Road when he saw Singh acting in a suspicious manner while driving his canter. He proceeded to stop the canter and asked Singh to produce the relevant legal documents for operating the vehicle. Instead of complying, the suspect allegedly drove away. Edmondson said that he started his motorcycle and chased behind Singh until they arrived at his (Singh) home. While trying to apprehend the suspect there, the man’s relatives came out to prevent the arrest.

At this point, Edmondson alleged that Singh picked up a brick and pelted him to the right eye. He was injured and forced to let Singh go. Singh and his relatives entered their home and locked the doors while a bleeding Edmondson had to wait on an anti-crime patrol unit to rescue him.

They took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for treatment and doctors there transferred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted in the male surgical ward. According to police, Edmondson had to do a CT scan for the injury he received. Police have since arrested Singh. Investigators said he will be charged this week.