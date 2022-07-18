Bartica Summer Splash Regatta– Impact Boat Service Pools Tourney… Kevin ‘Star’ Singh emerges as champion

Kaieteur News – Action in the sports segment of the Bartica Summer Splash Regatta got off to a fabulous start on Saturday last at Limpy’s Pool Shop where the Pools competition was held.

Emerging as the winner of a very fiercely contested competition and showing no signs of limping was seasoned campaigner, Kevin ‘Star’ Singh. Having to settle for second place was Romel Tracey while the third place was occupied by Anthony Fiedtkou.

A total of twelve (12) persons contested the one-day competition which was sponsored by Impact Boat Service. The top three competitors were well rewarded.