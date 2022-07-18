Amend Constitution to require opposition’s support for passing of the budget

Following the mayhem which took place at Mon Repos nearly four weeks ago, I suggested that the winner-takes-all system of governance could be the underlying cause of our problems. This system allows one of the two major political parties to control 100 percent of country’s resources by virtue of a single seat in a 65 seat Parliament.

In a country of predominantly one ethnic group, or where the politicians are trusted to govern the country fairly, regardless of one’s political affiliation, there might be no problem. Sadly, Guyana does not fall into that category. We are a multiracial society, and our politicians are widely believed to be biased and corrupt. In fact, our politicians should be reminded that the treasury with our tax dollars and the other resources of the country do not belong to them to be dispensed with as they please.

It is believed that political discrimination and marginalisation are responsible for the intense rivalries and conflicts between the supporters of the two major parties—that is to say, between Indians and Africans. The conflicts are sometimes ugly and descend into chaos and lawlessness.

The truth is that both Indians and Africans believe that they have the right to govern Guyana. Africans, through the sacrifices of their ancestors who suffered the indignity and atrocities of slavery, where they were treated as property, and denied the right to practice their culture or where through their sweat, tears and blood, they transformed an almost uninhabited land into a productive colony. And to this day, there has been no compensation, which their descendants are fighting for.

Indians, on the other hand, through their hard labour in indentureship, and the investment of private capital, also stake claim to Guyana’s development. To put the Indian’s contribution in perspective, Mr. Ravi Dev said, that if Indians did not come to Guyana, Guyana would have been a backwater country.

The truth is that we all have contributed and continue to contribute to the development of Guyana. And we are all equally entitled, not only to till the soil and plant the crops, but to pick and eat the fruits of the land.

Considering that the underlying problem is related to the distribution of the country’s resources, it is imperative for any incumbent government to obtain the support of the opposition for the passing of the Budget. Consequently, the Constitution should be amended to set out the minimum level of opposition’s support required. This is a proposal for the consideration of the Constitutional Reform Commission. And it is very relevant to President Ali’s “One Guyana” plan.

