2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Golden Grove, Dolphin secure semi berths

Jul 18, 2022 Sports

Dolphin picks up another goal against President’s College during their clean sheet performance.

Kaieteur News – After a day of tame Football, Golden Grove and Dolphin secured their semifinal spots in the 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament with comfortable wins at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The first quarterfinal match of the day went in Golden Grove’s favour, 4 – 1, as they got past Friendship before Dolphin outplayed President’s College to prevail 2 – 0. Both matches were run for 90 minutes each, unlike the round-of-16 and qualifying stages which were run for 70 minutes.

On Wednesday, July 20, the competition continues with the other two quarterfinal encounters that will see Christianburg/Wismar Secondary battle Cummings Lodge from 16:00 hrs before the evening culminates with the North Ruimveldt versus South Ruimveldt clash from 18:00 hrs.
Yesterday’s opening match began at 14:00 hrs and featured a performance led by Kelvin Richardson, who contributed a brace for the eventual victor.

However, it was Friendship that drew first blood through a Jamal Cordis-strike that penetrated the uprights in the 16th minute. Not long after, Richardson ventured into his player-of-the-match performance and equalised in the 20th minute.

Five minutes later, Tyni Trotman gained the lead for Golden Grove, which they kept going into half time. When play resumed, Richardson made it a two-possession game in the 67th minute while the victory was put beyond doubt with a 90th minute goal from Duwrad Wilson.
That showdown exposed Friendship to being a visually and physically weaker team than the well-composed opposition. Coupled with the inability to connect crucial passes and an inattentive goal keeper, victory for Golden Grove was assured.

The match that followed was another mismatch, that ended 5 – 0 in Dolphin’s favour against President’s College. The side was led by double from Caldwell Peters (15’, 84’) and Gerry Burnette (24’, 86’) along with a single successful strike from Samaul Grant, who accounted for the other goal in the 59th minute.

Part of the action between Golden Grove and Friendship Secondary Schools.

Sports

