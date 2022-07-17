Vigilante justice is injustice!

Latest update July 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 17, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – In Guyana when yuh ketch a man tiefing, de public does do all kinda cruel things to de man. Dem does beat he, tie he up and taunt he. Most times dem does guh too far. Dem nah see wat dem doing to de man is human rights violations. Dem should ketch de man and carry he to de station, not inflict blows pon de man no matter wat he do.
In Guyana also dem women does want fight fuh equal rights. Dem seh how de same way yuh treat man, yuh muss treat a woman. Dat is equal rights.
But de odder day dem ketch a woman allegedly stealing some rusty chairs. Dem chuck she and den some odder women subject she to torture. Dem put she fuh stand up and start pile up chairs pon she head. Dat poor woman coulda suffer brain damage.
Some people jump and holler how dis was wrang and is no way to treat a woman. Dem boys agree.
But wat good fuh de goose gat to be good fuh de gander. Yuh can’t want fuh complain when women get ill treat fuh allegedly doing wrang. But when men allegedly do wrang, people – man, woman and child – does become cheerleaders when dem people start beat de man like a drum and tie he up like a animal
Human rights gat to be fuh all. Wah dem people do to dat woman with dem chairs pon she head was wrang. Dem should be charged and she should be charged also if she did steal de chairs.
But dem wah does beat dem men wah tief should also be charged with assault and battery
Talk half. Leff half.
