Suspect rides to station after slashing man’s throat

Latest update July 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 17, 2022 News
By Malisa Playter-Harry
Kaieteur News – A suspect on Saturday rode his bicycle directly to the Central Police Station located at New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six after he reportedly killed a man by slashing his throat with a grass knife during a street fight.
Dead is 39-year-old Jermaine Elias, called ‘Deportee’, of 43 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Kaieteur News was told by police that the man who allegedly killed him is presently in their custody assisting with investigations.
An eyewitness, 26-year-old Kevin Chesney, said that Elias was killed sometime around noon on Main Street, New Amsterdam. Chesney related that he was “playing games” at a Superbet location on the corner of Main and Kent Streets and the victim was there too “just hanging around” as he normally does.
According to Chesney, at some point, Elias walked out to the main road and shortly after he saw him involved in an argument with another man on a bicycle.
“The two guys start fighting, I dunno what they were fighting for but another guy come and part dem and he separated dem but the man who got killed (Elias) like he didn’t want it finish,” Chesney told reporters.
Elias reportedly grabbed a mop stick and began lashing the suspect about his body and the suspect retaliated by pulling out a grass knife from a bag he was carrying and “fired back some chops at the victim,” the eyewitness revealed.
The suspect, it was noted, slashed Elias’ throat in the process. He collapsed immediately on the public road and, according to reports, he bled to death in a matter of minutes. The suspect then picked up his bicycle and rode to the Central Police Station and reported the matter. He was detained there and ranks were dispatched to the scene.
As ranks commenced an investigation, Elias’ body was removed from the roadway and transported to the Arokium Funeral Home.
The victim’s brother, Keon Elias, told reporters at the scene that Elias had only recently returned from Suriname.
