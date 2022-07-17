Noise Pollution: It is not good for your Health

Latest update July 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 17, 2022 Dr Zulfikar Bux, Features / Columnists
By Dr. Zulfikar Bux
Emergency Medicine Specialist
Kaieteur News – Noise pollution is most often ignored as a threat to health and life and it is only getting worse here in Guyana. According to the International Commission on Biological Effects of Noise, the threats posed by noise, remain often underestimated. It is becoming an increasing cause for interpersonal violence in Guyana. The affected are usually ridiculed by the polluters and the situation escalates when the affected cannot cope or the polluter decides to bully the affected. It is a situation that warrants attention given the many health risks it poses. Today, I therefore wish to highlight the health effects of noise pollution and, hopefully, this builds sufficient awareness to help us work together to combat this underestimated threat to society.
What is noise pollution?
Noise pollution is generally defined as regular exposure to elevated sound levels that may lead to adverse effects in humans or other living organisms. According to the World Health Organization, sound levels less than 70 decibels (dB) are not damaging to living organisms, regardless of how long or consistent the exposure is. Exposure for more than eight hours to constant noise beyond 85 dB may be hazardous. An example of this is someone who works eight hours daily in close proximity to a busy road or highway; that person is likely to be exposed to traffic noise pollution around 85 dB.
What are examples of noise pollution?
While this may be an obvious answer to some, it is often blurred by others given their desire to promote their motives. The following are examples of common noise pollution in our society today:
What are the health effects of noise pollution?
The following are a list of health effects that noise pollution can cause:
Noise pollution did its fair share on me and as I’m writing this article, I am being disturbed by the loud music being played by someone’s vehicle parked on the road. These are routine occurrences and while authorities are making efforts to combat noise pollution, more needs to be done to raise awareness and combat this hidden public health threat. Today’s article is dedicated to a good friend of mine who after years of trying to combat the daily noise coming from his neighbour’s yard, is currently hospitalised with a heart attack. I can only speculate what the years of stress and turmoil did to his heart but my best wishes are with him and his family during this difficult time. Hopefully, this article helps to build sufficient awareness to help him and many others who are helpless and continue to suffer from noise pollution.
Jul 17, 2022National Sports Commission and Big Boss Transportation on board Following hot on the heels of the Champion-of-Champions dominoes competition won Thursday by Executive from Gold is Money and...
Jul 17, 2022
Jul 17, 2022
Jul 17, 2022
Jul 17, 2022
Jul 17, 2022
Kaieteur News – Is the honeymoon between me as a political analyst and Professor Paloma Mohamed, Vice Chancellor (VC)... more
Kaieteur News – There was a period in the life of Forbes Burnham when he began to don various military and paramilitary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]