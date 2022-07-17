Noise Pollution: It is not good for your Health

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – Noise pollution is most often ignored as a threat to health and life and it is only getting worse here in Guyana. According to the International Commission on Biological Effects of Noise, the threats posed by noise, remain often underestimated. It is becoming an increasing cause for interpersonal violence in Guyana. The affected are usually ridiculed by the polluters and the situation escalates when the affected cannot cope or the polluter decides to bully the affected. It is a situation that warrants attention given the many health risks it poses. Today, I therefore wish to highlight the health effects of noise pollution and, hopefully, this builds sufficient awareness to help us work together to combat this underestimated threat to society.

What is noise pollution?

Noise pollution is generally defined as regular exposure to elevated sound levels that may lead to adverse effects in humans or other living organisms. According to the World Health Organization, sound levels less than 70 decibels (dB) are not damaging to living organisms, regardless of how long or consistent the exposure is. Exposure for more than eight hours to constant noise beyond 85 dB may be hazardous. An example of this is someone who works eight hours daily in close proximity to a busy road or highway; that person is likely to be exposed to traffic noise pollution around 85 dB.

What are examples of noise pollution?

While this may be an obvious answer to some, it is often blurred by others given their desire to promote their motives. The following are examples of common noise pollution in our society today:

Loud music from events and vehicles

Road traffic sounds from cars, buses, pedestrians, ambulances, etc.

construction sounds like drilling or other heavy machinery in operation

industrial sounds like fans, generators, compressor, mills

household sounds such as music playing on the stereo, lawnmowers, pressure washers, leaf blowers, etc.

events involving fireworks, firecrackers, loudspeakers, etc.

Servicing of machinery especially in Agriculture based communities

What are the health effects of noise pollution?

The following are a list of health effects that noise pollution can cause:

Hypertension is, in this case, a direct result of noise pollution cause elevated blood pressure levels for a longer period of time.

Hearing loss can be directly caused by noise pollution, whether listening to loud music in your headphones or being exposed to loud drilling noises at work, heavy air or land traffic, or separate incidents in which noise levels reach dangerous intervals, such as around140 dB for adult or 120 dB for children.

Other mental health effects such as anxiety, depression, irritability and even suicidal thoughts.

Sleep disturbances are usually caused by constant air or land traffic at night, and they are a serious condition in that they can affect everyday performance and lead to serious diseases.

Child development. Children appear to be more sensitive to noise pollution, and a number of noise-pollution-related diseases and dysfunctions are known to affect children, from hearing impairment to psychological and physical effects.

Various cardiovascular dysfunctions. Elevated blood pressure caused by noise pollution, especially during the night, can lead to various cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, etc.

Dementia (affected memory) isn't necessarily caused by noise pollution, but its onset can be favoured or compounded by noise pollution.

Noise pollution did its fair share on me and as I’m writing this article, I am being disturbed by the loud music being played by someone’s vehicle parked on the road. These are routine occurrences and while authorities are making efforts to combat noise pollution, more needs to be done to raise awareness and combat this hidden public health threat. Today’s article is dedicated to a good friend of mine who after years of trying to combat the daily noise coming from his neighbour’s yard, is currently hospitalised with a heart attack. I can only speculate what the years of stress and turmoil did to his heart but my best wishes are with him and his family during this difficult time. Hopefully, this article helps to build sufficient awareness to help him and many others who are helpless and continue to suffer from noise pollution.