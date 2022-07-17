Imperial Independence, L.F.S Burnham and the indomitable Bryn Pollard

The Constitution and You

By Gary Eleazar

Kaieteur News – The 180 incarnation of Guyana’s Constitution is fortunately or unfortunately synonymous with the name, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, one of the more enigmatic and controversial figures in Caribbean political history.

Departing the earthly realm in 1985, the late Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, no doubt left an indelible impression in the evolution of the young nation. Whether viewed as an outright dictator or political extraordinaire, the skilled orator held a firm grip on the pulse of the nation to the chagrin of many but loved by others.

When it comes to the constitution, however, his role is debatable at best and there are, I am told, just two persons alive today who were present at the decision making fora.

The 1980 Constitution, however, was no doubt spearheaded by Burnham and while many attribute a plethora of motives for some of the provisions, it was the ‘imperial nature’ of the Independence Constitution, or the Independence Act of 1966.

It was the learned Fenton Ramsahoye, who had drafted that Independence Constitution and while that document had found favour with the late Cheddi Jagan, Burnham found it to be too imperial. So much so, Burnham in fact, wanted ‘Republican Status’ for the country to be included in the 1980 document.

February 20, last marked exactly 99 years since the infant that would grow to change Guyana for the better or worse, first entered the Dear Land called Guyana, “of rivers and plains Made rich by sunshine, and lush by the rains.”

He would go on to serve at the helm as Prime Minister of the British Guiana up until his death, as Executive Leader on August 6, 1985.

A Georgetown native, he was born and spent his early childhood in Kitty before beginning Secondary education at Queen’s College and in 1942, he won the Guiana Scholarship as the colony’s top student.

He subsequently went on to receive a law degree from the London School of Economics in 1948.

He married twice first to Bernice and later Viola, who herself was also actively involved in politics, and that union bore three children, Roxane, Annabelle, Melanie and Ulele, and later they adopted a son, Kamana. He also had Francesca from his first marriage to Bernice Lataste.

While as maxim leader, Burnham is more known for his role as the head of the People’s National Congress (PNC). He was in fact a founding member of the People’s Progressive Party, now headed by incumbent, President Irfaan Ali and his party General Secretary, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

The PPP as a formal political party in Guyana’s landscape was launched in January 1950. The party was then headed by Dr. Jagan with Burnham as it Chairman. Two years later, Burnham also acceded to the head of the party’s perceived trade union, the British Guiana labour Union and by the following year when the PPP won 18 of the 24 seats in the country’s first election with universal suffrage in Guyana, both Burnham and his sister Jessie were elected to the House of Assembly.

He was the Minister of Education in the Dr. Jagan government but during this time, the ideologies of the two men emerged as a dividing factor, one that would ultimately split the party and some would say the country, leading to the birth of the PNC. The role of exogenous factors in pushing that separation is indisputable.

These, and other factors, would see the two political behemoths going head to head in the 1964 elections which saw the PPP securing a larger plurality of votes but Burnham emerging on top. The PPP had won 46 percent of the votes while the PNC secured 41 percent but it was the successful formation of a coalition with the United Force (TUF) which had won the remaining 12 percent of the votes that propelled Burnham to the top of the proverbial totem pole and he became premier of the then British Guiana in December of that year.

The country would go on to secure its independent two years later and was renamed “Guyana.”

Four years later, the country would go on to declare itself a Co-operative Republic with Burnham as its Executive President.

By 1978, Burnham had by then manoeuvered things into place to change the constitution, securing a mandate in a National Referendum had that year that paved the way for the formal establishment of a new constitution two years later.

As was intimated earlier, despite Burnham’s input into the Guyana Constitution—himself being legally trained—it was the Late Brynmore Pollard and Sir Shridat Ramphal who were the persons that put the proverbial pen to paper, to produce the document that was later approved by the nation’s legislators.

Last week, we featured Sir Shridat. As such, this week we conclude our look at the framers of the constitution with a brief examination of the life of the late legal luminary, Mr. Pollard.

Born Brynmor Thornton Inniss Pollard, OR, CCH, SC, to Muriel and Fitzgerald Pollard in the village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara on October 10, 1928, he too attended the Queen’s College.

After briefly teaching at the school, he later moved to London to pursue his legal training before returning to Guyana in 1959 and was called to the Bar where he began serving in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, under the then Attorney-General, Sir Shridath.

In 1970, shortly before Guyana attained its Republican status, Mr. Pollard was invited to take silk and became a Queen’s Counsel. Following this, he was appointed as the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and served as an expert authority on legislative drafting, constitutional and public law, and related matters.

He left the service of the Government of Guyana in 1979, when he was engaged by the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Co-operation and seconded to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as General Counsel. At the Secretariat, he assisted in the harmonisation of the Region’s Companies Law, and provided assistance to the Constitutional Assembly of Namibia, South West Africa, which was poised to attain independence at the time. He was also a leading participant in the efforts of the Council of Legal Education and its two law schools in Trinidad and Jamaica.

Pollard also served as the Vice-Chairman of the Juridical Committee of the Organisation of American States (OAS) from 2000 – 2002 and the Judicial Service Committee of Guyana. He demitted that office in 2010. For his outstanding contributions in the field of law at the national, regional, Commonwealth and international levels, Mr. Pollard was conferred the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) and later in 2015, the Order of Roraima. He departed the earthly plain in 2020.

No dissertation, assessment, dissection, serious or layman analysis would be complete without looking at the 1978 Referendum and as such, in the coming week, I will shed some light on that juncture of the country’s constitutional history before delving into the specific provisions.

