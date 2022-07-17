Delicious homemade shakes that can help you lose weight

Fit-Nest

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – If you have been exhausting efforts to lose weight with little or no results after tiring weeks, I have put together a list of delicious protein shakes that you can make right at home to help you lose weight.

Research shows that protein plays a major role in weight loss as it specifically works by suppressing hunger and reducing cravings.

It has been suggested that the best time to gulp down these power boosters is after a workout since that is when your body requires instant nutrition for muscle recovery and growth. Using these drinks within the first 30 to 45 minutes after a workout could be best but you can also use these shakes about an hour before your training to help energise your body and boost your stamina.

Peanut butter protein shake

I got these easy recipes from NDTV Food and you can check them out if you please for other great tips. To try this shake, you will need one cup of yogurt, half cup of almond milk, one to two tablespoons of peanut butter and 15 to 20 green grapes. Simply blend all the ingredients together, refrigerate and enjoy chilled for a tasty way to satisfy your cravings.

Healthline, another website, says that peanut butter may help you lose weight by helping you control your appetite and suppressing your blood sugar. In fact, it states that peanut butter helps keep you fuller for longer.

Chocolate and banana protein shake

Never thought chocolate could help you lose weight right? Believe it or not, chocolates and bananas make for a wonderful combination! NDTV Food says that this super healthy protein shake is packed with nutrients that can work as a great meal substitute.

For this homemade protein shake, add 10 almonds, half cup yogurt, three quarter cups of milk, half teaspoon cinnamon, quarter cup cooked quinoa, one banana cut into chunks and one tablespoon of cocoa powder in a blender and blend away your delicious drink. Quinoa contains all the essential amino acids and is great source of plant-based complete protein.

Berry protein shake

If you’re a fruit person and have the funds, you would be pleased to know that all berries act as powerful antioxidants and are a great source of fibre that helps you lose weight.

You can use strawberries, cape gooseberries (rasbhari) or blackberries (jamun) in your smoothie. To make this sweet energy booster, use seven to 10 berries, half cup whipped cottage cheese, quarter cup water, 1 tablespoon chia seeds and some honey if you like.

Research shows that chia seeds are one of the best super-foods you can use to speed up your weight loss journey. From boosting digestive health, metabolic rate, high iron, Omega-3 content and good fats, chia seeds make for an excellent addition to your diet. In fact, most of all, the tiny white and black seeds are great for you to lose weight and reduce belly fat.

Vegan protein shake

If for some reason, you want to avoid the regular milk or fatty dairy products, you would enjoy this vegan protein shake option. Simply blend three quarter cups of silken tofu, one cup of almond or cashew milk, one banana, quarter cup cooked oats, one teaspoon honey and one teaspoon vanilla essence for flavour.

Tofu and nut milk gives you a protein punch and oats add the necessary fibre to your weight loss drink.

Raw egg protein shake

Some of you may believe that I saved the best for last, and I probably did. This option is for the folks into muscle building or just looking to shed some pounds. The first step is to make sure you get some good quality eggs. You will need one egg with the yolk, half of an avocado, half cup of milk (you may use coconut milk if you prefer), one banana, one teaspoon honey and half teaspoon cinnamon. Blend all the ingredients together and serve chilled.

If you didn’t know, avocados are rich in many nutrients, including fibre, healthy fats, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, and folate. Healthline explains that including avocadoes in your diet may help to promote a healthy weight.

In fact, eating avocados regularly may benefit health in several ways, including protecting against heart disease, improving overall diet quality, improving satiety, and promoting gut health.

Another important point which I would like to share is that bananas are a super-fruit that is rich in nutrients that may help to improve blood sugar levels and digestive health, even aiding in weight loss, among others. In our next article, I look forward to examining the great benefits of fruits readily available to us.