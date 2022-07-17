“Corruption is once again reaching dangerous levels”

– Article 13 wants independent investigators to probe Vice News’ allegations

Kaieteur News – “Corruption is once again reaching dangerous levels,” is the view of Article 13 co-founder, Dr. Yog Mahadeo. His disclosure was forthcoming even as he commented on corruption allegations highlighted recently by Vice News.

Despite the defenses being promulgated regarding the Vice News allegations where numerous Chinese nationals have claimed widespread corruption in doing business here, Article 13 believes that an investigation into the matter is absolutely necessary to protect the country’s international image.

The organisation has recognised statements by both President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo supporting calls for a probe into the Chinese claims and has thus urged the administration to follow through with their own statements to get to the bottom of the damning reports. In an invited comment, civil society activist, Dr. Mahadeo, stated that regardless of the views regarding VP Jagdeo – who is at the centre of the accusations – “we need to stop the bleed on our country’s name and urgently accept the VP’s call for an investigation,” the civil society activist noted.

Mahadeo made the statement days after a second part of the Vice News undercover ‘Guyana for Sale’ report was aired. The item highlights a number of Chinese nationals operating in Guyana claiming to pay government officials, in particular VP Bharrat Jagdeo, large sums of money for contracts and other business benefits. The report has also provided in-depth information on what seems to be an international money laundering ring where launders are able to move large sums of money in and out of the country on a daily basis.

Article 13 has pointed out, however, that several areas need to be looked at if the government should genuinely seek to chase the allegations made against it. “Who will conduct the investigation?” Mahadeo questioned. “It cannot be a morally-flexible police force! The Guyana Police Force itself should be investigated for their roles during the last elections, on extra-judicial killings and a host of other matters,” he said. He continued that, “servants of the State cannot fairly investigate their bosses, not in Guyana, where the Head of the Police is a creature of the Head of State.”

“So, it has to be a specially constituted independent set of investigators who will have access to all documents, including that of the integrity commission, the Cabinet, the bank accounts and other similar structures.”

In any investigation, the person(s) involved must step aside to allow for the investigation, Mahadeo related. He thus questioned whether the VP would be willing to do so as this is necessary for transparency regarding any investigation. Mahadeo pointed out that in the Vice News report, the VP, when questioned, acknowledged corruption being prevalent in Guyana while managing any attempt to paint him into the picture of corruption. “The Vice-Gate scandal surrounding Vice News, Vice President, Su Zhi Rong, and others speaks, to the perception of a corrupt government which will continue to have an impact on our relationship with investors and, indeed, our entire population,” Mahadeo stated.

He applauded the VP for signalling that the accusations of any involvement by him should be investigated. He said, “I personally believe that Jagdeo has kept himself above the fray of rank corruption at his personal level and I support Jagdeo’s call for an investigation into the accusation of corruption by Su Zhi Rong.”

Mahadeo opined that in looking at the Vice News exposé, “one must be concerned, what signals are we sending to investors? Are we welcoming such investors who are willing to bribe and cheat and telling them that certain persons will get access to Government even if it is not in exchange for money? Are we telling investors that it is okay to break the laws and enjoy the protection of the Government? The Vice-news broadcast leaves a lot of unanswered questions, not on Jagdeo, but on Guyana and the systems we have here. In fact, the Vice News exposes a nation in peril, and not the accusations of Jagdeo the individual. On one hand, a President says that the middlemen could be exposed, yet he himself entertains and coddles them.” It does not do us any good to hear the President promising to not grant special favours but yet setting up a Saudi desk within our Finance Ministry,” Mahadeo claimed.

“We note well that the setting up of this Saudi desk in the Finance Ministry under the Ali administration means setting up the desk at the Office of the President (OP) since the Ministry operates out of OP. Business is explicitly being taken care of in-house,” the activist highlighted.

The perception in Guyana, he noted, is that a person cannot conduct any business without a connection or link to someone who looks forward to a bribe. Mahadeo said that some people claim to have the top civil servants on speed dial and often exercise that admirable feat to get their way. Some Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Agencies and State-owned entities have various direct and indirect interests with various entities, a state of affairs that amplifies that corruption is, once again, reaching dangerous levels, the Article 13 founder opined.