Bids open for rehabilitation of 10 roads in Belle West Housing Scheme

Kaieteur News – Continuing with the upgrade of roads in Region Three, the Ministry of Public Works would soon oversee the rehabilitation of 10 miscellaneous roads in Belle West Housing Scheme. The projects which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, is estimated to cost $361,822,425, according to a total account of the engineer’s estimate.

These projects will form part of the $15.2 billion that was allocated in this year’s budget for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Miscellaneous roads Region Three (Phase 8) – Lot 235: rehabilitation of 1st Street, east to west, Belle West Housing Scheme; Lot 236: rehabilitation of 2nd Street, east to west, Belle West Housing Scheme; Lot 237: rehabilitation of 5th Street, east to west, Belle West Housing Scheme; Lot 238: rehabilitation of 7th Street, western half, Belle West Housing Scheme; Lot 239: rehabilitation of 9th Street, western half, between the Multipurpose building and the Masjid, Belle West Housing Scheme; Lot 240: rehabilitation of 11th Street, eastern half, Belle West Housing Scheme; Lot 241: rehabilitation of 13th Street, east to west, Belle West Housing Scheme; Lot242: rehabilitation of Eastern Street (north to south), Belle West Housing Scheme; Lot 243: rehabilitation of Western Street (north to south), Belle West Housing Scheme; and rehabilitation of Half Street on east side before last street, Belle West Housing Scheme