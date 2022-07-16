V-Net Communications supports National U17 selectee Chulai

V-Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville, has lent support to National U17 Selectee Golcharran Chulai.

The left-arm spinner has been selected in the Guyana Under-17 squad for the upcoming Regional Under-17 tournament which is slated for Trinidad and Tobago from July 17-28.

Chulai, who hails from Wakenaam, was among the leading bowlers in the recently concluded Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter-County U17 tournament, and also copped the man-of-the-match award against the Rising Stars.

The National Under-17 squad is currently encamped at the La Bonne Intention Cricket Facility, East Coast Demerara.

According to a release from the entity, which specialises in data and voice communication, they recognised the youngster’s talent and felt it was vital that they offer some support, in keeping with the programme they developed of supporting youth cricketers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the entity, Safraz Sheriffudeen, said he was impressed with Chulai’s performance in the inter county tournament and encouraged him to work hard at his game. He then wished Chulai all the best in his endeavours.

V-Net has enrolled the young cricketer at the Everest Cricket Club. Shylinder Chulai, the father of Golcharran expressed gratitude to Sheriffudeen for the backing.

In early May, V-Net also rendered assistance to four Essequibo youth cricketers to play the sport in the city through the Everest Cricket Club.