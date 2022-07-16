Taxi-driver gets 16 years for raping girl, 12

Kaieteur News – Thirty-five-year-old Feroz Shakeer, was on Friday sentenced to 16 years in jail for raping a 12-year-old girl almost seven years ago.

Shakeer, a taxi-driver was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, in the Sexual Offences Court at the Demerara High Court. He had denied that on December 3, 2015, he was involved in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

Shakeer was represented by Attorneys-at-Law George Thomas and Madan Kissoon, and the State was represented by Prosecutor Cecilia Corbin.

In June, a 12-member jury had found the accused guilty of the offence, and his sentencing was deferred. On Friday, the victim’s impact statement was read to the court, before the 16 years jail sentence was handed down.

On the day in question, Shakeer was working his hire car when he picked up four school children, including the victim and her cousin, from a mall located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

According to reports, the accused dropped home one of the girls, leaving the victim, her cousin and a boy in his car.

The court heard that, instead of dropping off the other children he drove them to an isolated location in Diamond where he raped the 12-year-old girl.