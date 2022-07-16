Sue in Timbuktu

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Prezzie can’t have it both ways. He can’t support investigation into allegations of money laundering by Chinese businessmen and not support investigation into allegations of bribery in he guvament.

Is nat dem boys mekkin’ de allegations. Is Vice News!

Vice News bin air a feature in which dem bin try fuh entrap de Vee Pee and dem bin hide people face wah claiming how dem can move money from China to Guyana.

De Vice News bin try fuh put de Vee Pee in a vice but dat was not nice. Dem meet a man who seh he does do thing fuh a slice. De Vice News set up a operation fuh entice. But dem fall in dem own vice. Dem trap nah fly and dem end up high and dry.

De Vee Pee seh he can sue. But he can’t find Su – de man dem seh bin su-su. Nobody gat a clue about where is Su. Suh if dem want to pursue to sue, dem gat to find Su. Perhaps he deh in Timbuktu.

Den Vice News come again trying fuh claim how it gat money laundering in Guyana. But all dem people wah dem talking to, dem blotting out dem face. And is just hearsay because no evidence deh about any money laundering.

If yuh nah gat evidence of money laundering how come yuh want de authorities investigate. Wat dem investigating? Somebody who yuh can’t recognise trying fuh mek a con pun Vice News. If yuh gan investigate dat, yuh also gat to investigate de odder allegations too. What good fuh de goose, muss be good fuh de gander.

Talk half. Leff half.