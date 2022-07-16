Stabbing victim dies at COVID Hospital

…final words to wife, “I Love You”

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The victim of a brutal stabbing at a popular bar at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), died on Tuesday at the Liliendaal Covid-19 Hospital with his final words being “I love you.”

The dead man has since been identified as 21-year-old Krishna Maniram, a Senior Audit Clerk with National Hardware Limited, and a resident of Strathspey, ECD. He was stabbed on Friday last by a patron at the S&S Bar in Mon Repos. The suspect is still at large. According to his young wife, Feona Maniram, she can only remember the last words he said to her before doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) transferred him to the Covid-19 hospital.

Feona recalled that she was informed via a phone call that her husband had been stabbed and she rushed to GPHC to see if he was ok.

Maniram was reportedly bleeding from stab wounds to his neck, face and shoulder when she arrived but “he speak to me in his normal self”, Feona said.

Doctors assured her a few hours later that the bleeding had stopped and he was going to be ok. As such, she left the hospital believing that Maniram would recover from his wounds and returned the following day (Saturday) to check up on him.

“We were pouring out love for each other and instead of telling me what had happened in the Bar, he only said I love you “

Feona had no clue that it would be the last time she would see him alive, and hear those words from him.

According to relatives, they were later informed that Maniram tested positive for Covid-19 and on Sunday, he was transferred to the Covid-19 Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Forty-eight hours later, on Tuesday, his loved ones received news they did not want to hear, Maniram had died.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, East Coast Investigators said they were awaiting a document from the hospital to confirm whether Maniram had died from Covid- 19 or the stab wounds.

Relatives believe however, it is possible that the stab wounds might have killed him and not Covid 19.

If that is the case, then the suspect at large could be responsible for the young man’s death.

According to reports, Maniram after work on Friday had decided to go out for a drink with his best friend before going home.

His sister Tresha Maniram said “he had called us, and said he was going to drink with a friend because Saturday was a holiday.” They reportedly stopped a few places before heading to S&S Bar.

His best friend, Kishan Pareshram, recalled that they arrived there around 22:30hrs that evening, and started drinking some Guinness outside. About twenty minutes had elapsed and they entered the bar to continue drinking.

“I was sitting at the bar at the counter and Krishna was bracing on a post behind me,” the best friend told Kaieteur News.

He reportedly purchased a round of Guinness and recalled seeing the suspect—a medium built dark skinned East Indian man sporting a pony-tail—walking up to the bar and calling for a round of Banks beer.

“I look at him (the suspect) and he look back at me and he said, “what you looking at me fuh, yuh like boys” Pareshram said.

The friend related that he was offended by the comment and got into a brief argument with the man.

“I tell he “wam! Yuh gon jook out meh eyes fuh looking at yuh” he added.

Pareshram further alleged that the man raised his voice and repeated the same words again. He said, that he decided to pay him no mind and continued drinking his Guinness and “me ain’t know wa happen next but I heard some people arguing, and then I heard bottles breaking, when I turned around I see the man (the suspect) brace Krishna and then pull off and run outside the bar” Pareshram recounted.

He claimed that Krishna ran behind the suspect and he ran behind them. The suspect escaped and when Pareshram caught up with Krishna, he started to collapse from his bleeding wounds.

Realising that his friend was stabbed with a bottle, he rushed him to GPHC for treatment. Police had launched an investigation and commenced a manhunt for the suspect but he is yet to be located. It was also revealed that the victim’s phone disappeared after the stabbing. Investigations are continuing.