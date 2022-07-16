Quarterfinals commences today

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament…

Although there may be rain in the forecast, the Petra Organisation will march in the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament today and tomorrow at the Ministry of Education Ground.

Today, Cummings Lodge will meet Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School in the opening match from 14:00 hrs then West Ruimveldt and North Ruimveldt battle from 16:00 hrs to secure a spot in the next round.

On Sunday, July 17, the other two quarterfinal matches unfold from 14:00 hrs as Golden Grove tackle Friendship before the day culminates with President’s College taking on Dolphin Secondary from 16:00 hrs.

The winners of these four matches advance to the semi-final round to be contested at a date to be announced by the organisers, while the losing teams get to go back to the drawing board to prepare for the upcoming Petra-organised Schools Football League, which the quarterfinalists have already qualified for.

Meanwhile, according to a note from the organiser, “A decision was made to replay the round-of-16 match between Annandale and Golden Grove on Wednesday 2022-07-13 due to complicated circumstances. The Golden Grove team prevailed on penalty kicks 4-2 after being deadlocked at 1-1 after full time.”

The victorious team in this tournament will win $300,000 along with the 2022 Milo Championship Trophy and Gold Medals to outfit the entire team, while the second place finishers cart off with $200,000, the corresponding trophy and Silver Medals.