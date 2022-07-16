Guyana’s Girls Team remain unbeaten ahead of finale

2022 Junior Caribbean Squash Championship…

– Guyana, Barbados Boys seek top honours

By Sean Devers

After beating the BVI 3-2 on Wednesday night, the Guyana Boys team followed up their victorious female counterparts when they defeated Trinidad & Tobago, 4-1, on Friday morning to advance to Friday night’s semi-finals of the 2022 Junior Caribbean Squash Championships, here, at the Georgetown Club Courts.

Like the Girls, they rebounded from being 1-down to register their second win.

While Shomari Wilshire, who beat Bajan Darien Benn to win Gold in the Boy’s individual U-19 division on Tuesday, toyed with Ethan Fortune 11-2, 11-3, 11-2, the match of the day was between Guyana’s Samuel Ince-Carvalhal and Trinidadian, Seth Thong.

Despite going 6-11 in the first game, the talented Thong looked well-organised on the Court as Ince-Carvalhal realised he was in for a fight.

The action in the second game was riveting, with the pair matching each other shot for shot as the Guyanese in particular, demonstrated good cross-court work.

An entertaining 14-shot rally which climaxed with a well-executed drop shot that had Thong struggling to reach, had the small gathering on their feet.

At one point, Thong was leading 7-10 and on match point but as Ince-Carvalhal began climbing back into the fray, the Trini started to buckle under the mental pressure.

Self-doubt and a lack of focus resulted in Thong losing easy points before Ince-Carvalhal, despite showing signs of tiredness, took a game that Thong should won, 12-10.

The third game saw Thong starting in a positive mode but that attitude did not last long.

The Trinidadian wilted under pressure and game was technically over before Carvalhal played the winning shot to end the match 11-5, proving the saying, ‘winners never quit and quitters never win’, correct.

Nicolas Verwey was clinical in his 11-1, 11-1, 11-3 victory over Marcus Camps-Campins in the Boys U-17 match up.

Guyana’s Breno DaSilva beat Dylan Illis, who turned 10 last week, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 in the Boys U-13 before Guyana’s 10 year-old, Ben Prang, beat eight year-old, Evan Inniss, in the U-11 exhibition match.

Meanwhile, Guyana Girls Team has secured wins against Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands and Bermuda before adding another victory to the tally when they defeated Barbados on Friday, 4 -1. Abosaide Cadogan was in a no nonsense mood as she packed away Mariella Young in straight sets (11-2, 11-1, 11-2) in ten minutes.

Safirah Sumner got past Sarrayyah Yearwood 3 – 1 in a tough match that saw the former win the opening sets 14-12, 11-4 before the latter responded with a 7 – 11 set. The set that followed was won by Sumner with a comfortable 11 – 7 result.

Kirsten Gomes went through a similar match against Sumairaa Suleman as the local won 11 – 5, 11-4 before the visitor responded with a 9 – 11 win in the third set. The fourth set saw Gomes blasting out of the blocks to reach the match point in a flash but encountered a few hurdles along the way. She eventually won the set 11 – 7 to push Guyana’s tally to 3 – 0. The match that followed saw Avery Arjoon steamrolled Lenna Hamati 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 to take the tally to 4 – 0 before Barbados picked up a consolation win in the final round.

Today, the only hurdle that remains for the host nation’s Girls team is Jamaica, as the undefeated side seeks to lift the title.