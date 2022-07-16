Georgetown trounce West Demerara by five wickets

Latest update July 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 16, 2022 Sports
Georgetown beat West Demerara by five wickets when the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter Association 100-over U19 tournament continued recently at the LBI Ground.
West Demerara batted first and were bowled out for 87 in 41.2 overs. Sachin Balgobin made 30, Avinash Rajkumar had 15 while Anthony Sanchara and Nicholas Rajpat contributed 14 each as Dave Mohabir bagged an impressive 6-8.
Georgetown responded with 88-5 in 33.1 overs. Shamar Yearwood made 23; Myhiem Khan – 22, Ryan Latif – 14 and Ezekiel Wilson – 12 not out. Rajkumar took 2 – 9 as his side lost.
Jul 16, 2022The final drawing of the Guyana Committee of Service will be done on December 31, 2022 while there will be three bonus draws before the final draw. Prizes include a smart TV, smart phones, electronic...
Jul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s respected and eminent citizens is Mr. E.B. John. Countless Guyanese in and out of... more
Kaieteur News – People are talking about plans to bring back de railway. The idea it is said will allow for the movement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The rights of persons everywhere in the world have to be protected from authoritarian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]