Georgetown trounce West Demerara by five wickets

Georgetown beat West Demerara by five wickets when the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter Association 100-over U19 tournament continued recently at the LBI Ground.

West Demerara batted first and were bowled out for 87 in 41.2 overs. Sachin Balgobin made 30, Avinash Rajkumar had 15 while Anthony Sanchara and Nicholas Rajpat contributed 14 each as Dave Mohabir bagged an impressive 6-8.

Georgetown responded with 88-5 in 33.1 overs. Shamar Yearwood made 23; Myhiem Khan – 22, Ryan Latif – 14 and Ezekiel Wilson – 12 not out. Rajkumar took 2 – 9 as his side lost.