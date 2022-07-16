GCOS Raffle to drawn on Old Year’s Day 2022

Latest update July 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 16, 2022 Sports
The final drawing of the Guyana Committee of Service will be done on December 31, 2022 while there will be three bonus draws before the final draw.
Prizes include a smart TV, smart phones, electronic Tablets and other prizes and Tickets cost $500.
A book of 50 tickets can also be purchased $25,000 Vendors that sell an entire book only need to hand in $20,000 as an incentive for selling the tickets.
“Patrons need to write their names and phone numbers so that we can contact winners easily but also our tickets are all numbered the same on the stubs and tickets,” informed Committee member, Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones.
