Latest update July 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCOS Raffle to drawn on Old Year’s Day 2022

Jul 16, 2022 Sports

The final drawing of the Guyana Committee of Service will be done on December 31, 2022 while there will be three bonus draws before the final draw.

Prizes include a smart TV, smart phones, electronic Tablets and other prizes and Tickets cost $500.

A book of 50 tickets can also be purchased $25,000 Vendors that sell an entire book only need to hand in $20,000 as an incentive for selling the tickets.

“Patrons need to write their names and phone numbers so that we can contact winners easily but also our tickets are all numbered the same on the stubs and tickets,” informed Committee member, Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCOS Raffle to drawn on Old Year’s Day 2022

GCOS Raffle to drawn on Old Year’s Day 2022

Jul 16, 2022

The final drawing of the Guyana Committee of Service will be done on December 31, 2022 while there will be three bonus draws before the final draw. Prizes include a smart TV, smart phones, electronic...
Read More
Quarterfinals commences today

Quarterfinals commences today

Jul 16, 2022

Georgetown trounce West Demerara by five wickets

Georgetown trounce West Demerara by five wickets

Jul 16, 2022

V-Net Communications supports National U17 selectee Chulai

V-Net Communications supports National U17...

Jul 16, 2022

Guyana’s Girls Team remain unbeaten ahead of finale

Guyana’s Girls Team remain unbeaten ahead of...

Jul 16, 2022

Guyana stands firm in the Girls division – Boys team also leads

Guyana stands firm in the Girls division –...

Jul 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • THE TRAIN COMING BACK

    Kaieteur News – People are talking about plans to bring back de railway. The idea it is said will allow for the movement... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]