Female Rank who lost home to fire gets help

Kaieteur News – Alpha Daniels, the 25-year-old police woman who lost her home to fire on Wednesday last, has received help from the Police Association.

In a statement issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Association, on Wednesday last, “handed over to Daniels, a complete bed set, a food voucher redeemable at Mattai’s Supermarket, a quantity of clothes and other household supplies”.

The handing over was done by the Police Association’s Chairman, Sohan Ramdat and his team.

Daniels thanked the Police Association and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the assistance and said, the items she received will help her return to normalcy.

Daniels and her younger brother, Shemar Daniels, 23, were out working on Wednesday last, when they were informed that their West Ruimveldt home was on fire.

Fire fighters had responded but could not save their house from being completely gutted. The Guyana Fire Service has since labeled the blaze as an act of arson, and named an elder sibling of the victims, as the suspect.

The house reportedly belonged to their mother, Sherry Daniels but she had died recently. It is believed that the motive behind the alleged act of arson could be a dispute between siblings over the property.