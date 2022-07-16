Commercial workers’ union secures pay hike for members

Kaieteur News – Workers attached to Sterling Products Limited (SPL) will receive a seven and eight percent increase in wages and salaries across the board in 2022 and 2023 respectively, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the workers’ representatives and management of the food manufacturing agency.

A public missive from the company yesterday related that the workers will also receive increased meal allowance sums, as well as annual bursary awards.

According to the statement, the Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) and the company management, were able to reach an agreement that will allow for all employees to benefit from salary increases over the next two years.

The agreement was signed on July 8, in the presence of the Chief Labour Officer (CLO), Dhaneshwar Deonarine, at the Ministry of Labour, Brickdam, Georgetown.

SPL was represented by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramsay Ali, the Finance Controller/Company Secretary Mahindra Sammy, and the Human Resources Manager Maneka Jacob, while the CCWU was represented by the President Sherwood Clarke, Junior Vice President & Employee Representative Seecharan Sukhu, Union Consultant Gladstone George and Employee Representative Elvis Peters

Clarke, in extending gratitude to the SPL CEO, highlighted that the negotiation was conducted amicably and resulted in a robust agreement being generated to support the interest of the employees.

Shiwprashad-Jacob at the signing ceremony expressed optimism in the continued good relationship that exists between the two bodies. She insisted that Sterling holds the interest of its employees in high regard saying, “as you can see from the collective bargaining agreement, we at Sterling Products Limited care for our employees, we value them, and this is evident through our conditions and the benefits in the agreement.”

CEO Ali, in delivering his brief remarks, related that the Union has always been welcoming to the company.

He said “there are a couple of times we had to come here when we couldn’t reach a consensus and the process here was good.”

Ali noted further that employees of Sterling Products also enjoy numerous other benefits that are not being captured in the Collective Labour Agreement. “These benefits include pension scheme, medical and education assistance plans.”

CLO Deonarine used the occasion to thank both parties for recognizing and giving credence to the Ministry’s role, indicating that he was happy to facilitate, “especially in such cordiality, where there’s an agreement and no need for conciliation.”

He commended both management and union representatives, for negotiating in good faith and coming to an agreement that will benefit the workers.