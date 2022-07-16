103 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update July 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Out of approximately 683 COVID-19 tests conducted, the Ministry of Health on Friday reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 103 new cases had been recorded.
The new infections which has now brought the total number of confirmed cases to 68,730 were detected in Region Four, which recorded 50 new cases, Region Nine which recorded 18, Region Two which recorded 11, Region One which recorded nine, Region Five which recorded six, Region Three which recorded five, Region Six which recorded three, and Region Seven which recorded one case.
The Ministry via its updated dashboard revealed that four patients are now admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 38 persons are in institutional isolation, 912 are in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 66,512 persons have recovered from the virus.
Jul 16, 2022The final drawing of the Guyana Committee of Service will be done on December 31, 2022 while there will be three bonus draws before the final draw. Prizes include a smart TV, smart phones, electronic...
Jul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s respected and eminent citizens is Mr. E.B. John. Countless Guyanese in and out of... more
Kaieteur News – People are talking about plans to bring back de railway. The idea it is said will allow for the movement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The rights of persons everywhere in the world have to be protected from authoritarian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]