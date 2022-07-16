103 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – Out of approximately 683 COVID-19 tests conducted, the Ministry of Health on Friday reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 103 new cases had been recorded.

The new infections which has now brought the total number of confirmed cases to 68,730 were detected in Region Four, which recorded 50 new cases, Region Nine which recorded 18, Region Two which recorded 11, Region One which recorded nine, Region Five which recorded six, Region Three which recorded five, Region Six which recorded three, and Region Seven which recorded one case.

The Ministry via its updated dashboard revealed that four patients are now admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 38 persons are in institutional isolation, 912 are in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 66,512 persons have recovered from the virus.