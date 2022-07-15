Youth stabbed to death at La Parfaite Harmonie

Latest update July 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man on Wednesday opted to run for his life as another man stabbed his 19-year-nephew to death with a pair of scissors at Independence Drive, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The dead teen was identified as Chrisgaichan Narine better known as “Boyo”, a construction worker of Lot 137, Recht-Door-Zee, WBD. According to police, they arrested his alleged killer on Thursday and he is presently in their custody at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.
Narine’s uncle, Gansham Singh, told investigators that they were riding home their bicycles when the suspect approached them from the opposite direction on an electric bike. He recalled the location to be in the vicinity of Third Avenue, La Parfaite Harmonie.
Singh claimed that the suspect attacked his nephew and started to fight with him. He dropped his bicycle and ran away and while he was doing so, he looked back and saw the suspect stab his nephew twice to his body with a pair of scissors. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and he returned to assist Narine. Singh alleged that as he was about to rush his nephew to the hospital, he collapsed and died on the road. Police later arrested the suspect in Westminister, WBD and he was identified as a 23-year-old construction worker.
