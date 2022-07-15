Latest update July 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Video surfaces of bandits knocking man into trench to steal his motorbike

Jul 15, 2022

Kaieteur News – Video footage of a robbery surfaced on Wednesday across the various social media platforms and showed two bandits knocking down a motorcyclist and his pillion rider at Hardina and Princes Street, just to steal his motorbike.

Screengrab from the footage of the robbery.

Based on the footage seen, the robbery might have taken place last month. A man was seen riding along the street with a female pillion rider on his motorcycle when suddenly another motorbike with two men onboard appeared.

As the victim approached the corner of Hardina and Princes, the suspects crashed into them from behind. The victim and his pillion rider fell off their bike and rolled into a nearby trench. One of the suspects also fell off their bike and rolled into the trench with the victims but he got-up quickly and exited. He took possession of the victim’s bike and rode away. His accomplice escaped by riding away together with him.

 

 

