Suspected skeletal remains of murdered Kuru Kururu man found

Kaieteur News – Leon Waddle, the self confessed killer of missing Kuru Kururu man, Answar Stoll refused to say where he had buried the body but detectives have recovered scattered skeletal remains that they believe to be that of the victim.

The skeletal remains were found on Wednesday around 20:35hrs in the Kuru Kururu Backdam scattered across an area measuring 30 feet in diameter, police said in a release. While some DNA testing will be needed to confirm that the remains belong to Stoll, investigators told Kaieteur News that a chop wound seen on the skull recovered corresponds with the suspect’s description of killing his victim.

Police said several human bones were found intertwined in the roots of small plants suggesting that it had been there for a while. GPF added that, “the skull appears to be that of a male and bore evidence of a sharp injury (chop) to the top of the skull.” The chop wound reportedly “extended from above the eye socket all the way to the rear of the top of the skull”. Ranks were able to recover the shoulder bones and part of the vertebral column.

Some thirteen pieces are still missing and GPF assured that the remains will be sent overseas for DNA testing a soon as possible. Stoll had disappeared in November 2020 and three months later, police arrested the prime suspect in his disappearance Leon Waddle, 30, hiding in a fowl pen. Waddle was Stoll’s roommate and while in custody, he admitted to killing him and stealing his belongings but chose not say what he had done with the corpse.

He was later charged with murder during the furtherance of robbery and remanded to prison. According reports, it is believed that Stoll was killed between November 15 and 16 during a drinking session at Dadrima Savanah at Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Detectives had found his home ransacked with blood stains splattered across the walls. Sniffer dogs had also led to an area in the Kuru Kururu Backlands where they found a bloodstained bed sheet.