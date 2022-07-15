Republic Bank “Five for Fun” Cricket continues with Trainer of Trainers and Practical Exercises

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) continues with the CWI/Republic Bank Five for Fun” Cricket Programme with a 2-Day Practical for earmarked teachers in each of the three counties.

As done with the in-class 1-Day interactive session, the earmarked primary schools in Demerara will be the first group of schools to go through the 2022 planned practical exercises geared at introducing teachers to fun related ways in which students can learn the fundamentals of the game.

The Primary Schools in Demerara participated in the practical aspect yesterday and today at the GCB’s Cricket Facility in LBI. Similar sessions will be held in Essequibo on Monday July 18, 2022 and Tuesday July 19, 2022 and in Berbice on Thursday July 21, 2022 and Friday July 22, 2022.

The practical sessions will capture aspects of fitness, technical, skill acquisition, game awareness and tactic in a fun related approach. This fun related demand is expected to test the creativity of the coaches and teachers involved, as they seek to appropriately feed technical points to players in the required fun related way.

Consequently, given the players’ need, teachers under the guidance of coaches will consider the suitable options available to the students to improve. These options will be weighed and tested to ensure that those students involved, have the best opportunities to improve their technical prowess in a manner that is safe, is technically sound but supports individuality and is realistic. On completion of the training of teachers to be coaches, the programme activities will transition to the training of students over a five-week period during the July-August school break.

The inaugural Republic Bank “Five for Fun” cricket programme was launched on Tuesday June 21, 2022 and involves 75 primary schools across the country.