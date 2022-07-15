New stelling for Port Kaituma estimated to cost $1B

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday, a contract for the construction of a stelling at Port Kaituma, Region One is estimated to cost $1B. The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works is estimated to cost $1,096,071,127.

At the opening, two contractors have submitted to bid to execute the construction works. The stelling when completed would facilitate the better movement of goods and for the people of Region One. As reported on, the North West area would soon see the arrival of a new ocean-going passenger and cargo ferry. The US$12.7million vessel is currently being built and setup in Kolkata, India.

With the construction of this new ferry, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had mentioned previously that they would be upgrading and constructing a new wharf in the Region One area so as to facilitate the ferry when it comes.

Also opened, the Ministry is looking to upgrade the Kingston Goods Wharf, and this project too is estimated at $1,094,079,547.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Lot1: Construction of Port Kaituma Stelling, Lot2: upgrading of Kingston Goods Wharf.

Hinterland roads (Phase 2) Lot39: Rehabilitation of Mahdia main access road (Mango landing to Mahdia), Lot40: Rehabilitation of Bamia road, Region 10.

Skeldon Energy Inc.

Provision of transportation services for the delivery of heavy fuel oil and light fuel oil.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of armoured vehicle.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of laboratory equipment.

Ministry of Education

Photocopying of 16,000 curriculum guides.