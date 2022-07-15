International cricket might disappear from Guyana

Kaieteur News – Guyana might nat get international cricket fuh a lang time. Is nuff countries in de West Indies competing fuh host international matches. Nuff ah dem islands gat stadium and grounds like we own.

Suh when we get a chance fuh host cricket, we gat fuh put we best foot forward. Because dem odder country putting dem best foot forward.

We did not put we best foot forward during de matches we host between Bangladesh and de West Indies. We put we worst foot forward. But wah yuh sow is dat yuh gan reap.

Cricket use tuh run properly in Guyana but de politicians dem decide dem wan control de administration. And suh dem meddle in de game. And now, we gat sheer problems.

We nah market dem matches properly. Dat is one reason why de stands dem did almost empty. Is poor marketing. But some people claim dem nah get tickets fuh buy in dem area. Lang ago, de stands use to sold out.

De stadium gat serious problems. A lil drizzle and de place get muddy. When de stadium did fuss build in 2007, it was de best draining ground in de West Indies. It now get like Bourda. Lil rain and yuh gat fuh get lang boots and canoe.

But de biggest failure of all was de pitches. Dem boys nah understand wah kind ah pitch dem prepare. In de fuss match, de ball nah coming onto de bat. It mek batting fuss difficult. It kill de West Indian way of playing cricket. It curtail stroke playing and dem fass bowler nah getting nuttin outta de pitch. And in de second match, de pitch was also nat playing consistent.

We better send to India fuh somebody who can look after de pitch. We might gat fuh dig it up again and relay de surface.

Guyana nah gan get international matches if we continue dis way. De CPL coming up and dem boys hoping dat dis time, we get a better drained ground and we get better pitches. If we don’t, we can kiss international cricket goodbye.

