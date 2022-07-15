Latest update July 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry records 127 new COVID-19 cases

Jul 15, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24 hours, 127 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,627.

The Ministry via its daily dashboard revealed that five patients are admitted currently into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 34 persons are in institutional isolation, 877 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 66,447 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

 

Sports

Guyana stands firm in the Girls division – Boys team also leads

Guyana stands firm in the Girls division – Boys team also leads

Jul 15, 2022

2022 Junior Caribbean Championships… Team Guyana continued to produce masterful performances in the 2022 Junior Caribbean Squash Championship which kept rolling on Thursday with a heavy feature in...
Read More
Republic Bank “Five for Fun” Cricket continues with Trainer of Trainers and Practical Exercises

Republic Bank “Five for Fun” Cricket...

Jul 15, 2022

Players’ eager as Regional U17 50-over tourney returns – Coach Nedd 

Players’ eager as Regional U17 50-over tourney...

Jul 15, 2022

More clubs clinch quarterfinal spots as group stages near completion

More clubs clinch quarterfinal spots as group...

Jul 15, 2022

England O50s win 2022 Marlborough Cup despite Dhaniram Hat-Trick

England O50s win 2022 Marlborough Cup despite...

Jul 15, 2022

Lasco food drink appointed official food drink and Nutrition sponsor of the Hero CPL T20

Lasco food drink appointed official food drink...

Jul 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • NEGLECT AND GREED

    Kaieteur News – I once asked a young mother when was the last time she took her children to the play park. “Play... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]