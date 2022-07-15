Health Ministry records 127 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update July 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24 hours, 127 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,627.
The Ministry via its daily dashboard revealed that five patients are admitted currently into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 34 persons are in institutional isolation, 877 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 66,447 persons have recovered from the virus.
