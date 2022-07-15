Habeas Corpus proceedings filed for release of tortured teen

Kaieteur News – A habeas corpus proceeding has been filed in the High Court on behalf of 17 year-old Jaheim Peters who has accused police of torturing him while at the Vigilance Police Station.

The application drafted by attorney-at-law, Eusi Anderson requests that the High Court issue an order that Peters – a minor be released immediately from police custody and placed before the court. The document also outlines that habeas corpus orders be issued directly to the Commissioner of Police, the Guyana Police Force and others who may have control or custody of the said minor.

According to the legal papers, the victim though underage was arrested and held as an adult and later allegedly tortured by ranks of the Guyana Police Force. Additionally, the application outlined that the ranks kept the teenager in custody beyond the prescribed 72 hour time limit without charging him. The writ was filed after investigations conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) into allegations that Peters was tortured and burnt by ranks while at the Vigilance Police Station, recommended that three policemen face charges for the incident.

According to the advice “Police Constable 25324 Nazier to be charged with the offence of failing to perform his duties with diligence, Contrary to Section 4(e)(ii) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01; Police Corporal 18165 Thomas to be charged with the offence of neglect of duty, Contrary to Section 4(e)(i) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01; and Police Corporal 20876 Bissessar to be charged with the offence of omitting to make a necessary entry, Contrary to Section 4(e) (Viii) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01.”

It was reported that on July 10 around 10:00hrs, Peters, called ‘Coolie Boy’ a fisherman of Annandale; East Coast Demerara was in custody for alleged robbery under arms. Police in a report stated that Peters was alone in the lockups when they heard screams coming from there. “When a rank made checks, he observed the jersey that Peters was wearing was on fire,” the report stated. Shortly after, the Emergency Medical Technicians from the Melanie Fire Station were summoned to the station where they treated an injured Peters. Police said the young man was questioned about what transpired and he reported to them that he was given a lighter by another person who was in custody (on the bench), and was playing with it when his jersey caught on fire.

Peters was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for burns he sustained to his left side ribs and hand.